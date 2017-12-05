Easily Build The How-To Guide For Your Business

Easily Build The How-To Guide For Your Business




Trainual is the easiest way to document every role, responsibility, process, policy, and procedure in your company so you can stop wasting time, start delegating, and finally get things done!



Trainual is the easiest way to document every role, responsibility, process, policy, and procedure in your company so you can stop wasting time, start delegating, and finally get things done!




Get Started Request A Demo
image
image
image
image

Getting Starting With Trainual

Learn how to document and delegate what you do!

Get A Demo
Set Up Your Team In Minutes

01

Set Up Your Team In Minutes

On-board all of your users and make Trainual your own in less than 15 minutes.

At first login, you can add your logo and select custom colors for your Trainual account to get everything in line with your brand. Then, add users, assign roles, and start creating topics and subjects for company content in no time.

02

Edit & Update Company Content

With Trainual, it’s easier than ever to keep your processes up-to-date. Create subjects and knowledge flows, auto assign content to new employees in specific roles, and use photos, videos, or upload existing docs to make training easier than ever. Never have an out of date or inconsistent training manual again.

Edit & Update Company Content
Every Process For Every Role, Simplified

03

Every Process For Every Role, Simplified

Stop sifting through the chaos of Dropbox, Google Docs, or your email to find your scattered company content when you need to train someone fast. Write the owner’s manual for your business and keep everything organized in one place.

04

Visibility & Accountability

Track logins, see test scores, and monitor user progress. Screen your new hires or prospect employees for comprehension and their commitment to getting up to speed.

Visibility & Accountability

Organize How You Do What You Do, With Trainual

Get Started Today

Why Trainual?

Take Back Your Time & Boost The Bottom Line

Reduce onboarding time

Reduce onboarding time by up to 75%. By digitally documenting your processes and systems you’ll be paying your employees to do their jobs… instead of spending weeks getting them “up and running.

Automate Accountability

Throw away your paper manuals and abandon confusing Google Docs. Trainual’s all-in-one system allows you to create simple, logical and step-by-step systems that anyone in your business can follow with ease.

Increase Productivity

Streamlined systems, processes and onboarding eliminates costly mistakes and wasted time in your business. Trainual empowers your team to work efficiently and effectively without needing your input.

“Bad training nearly sunk my first business.”

We tried printed materials, Google Docs, online quizzes and forms, but nothing seemed to keep our team on the same page as we grew. Our processes were evolving too fast and we were all so busy! But after working with hundreds of businesses having the same problems, I decided to build Trainual. – Chris Ronzio, Founder

Easy to Access

Onboard your team in minutes

Easy to Update

A system that’s simple to keep fresh

Easy to Track

Hold your team accountable

"Bad training nearly sunk my first business."

Go deeper. Learn how Trainual got its start!

Read now
TESTIMONIALS

Businesses Transformed By Trainual

<h5>"Trainual Saves Us Weeks of Bringing New Hires Up to Speed"</h5><p>RESTOR Medical Spa</p>

“Trainual Saves Us Weeks of Bringing New Hires Up to Speed”

RESTOR Medical Spa


<h5>"It Was Like Year Zero Before Trainual. It's A Life Saver!"</h5><p>Design Pickle</p>

“It Was Like Year Zero Before Trainual. It’s A Life Saver!”

Design Pickle


<h5>"How Trainual Helped Streamline Our Seasonal Training Cycle"</h5><p>Dorm Room Movers</p>

“How Trainual Helped Streamline Our Seasonal Training Cycle”

Dorm Room Movers


TESTIMONIALS

Business Owners Are Raving About Trainual

I am blown away with the platform, ease of use, and simplicity. We can now train staff with a click of a button and I’m actually excited to nerd out and build new curriculum for all areas of my business

Russ Perry
Russ Perry
Founder, Design Pickle

Before we started Trainual, if I wasn’t in the building and someone had a question, they were pretty much screwed. Now what I can do is just give my whole lecture series, record it, upload it, and then it’s infinitely reproducible. I can train 10 people in 10 different places at once!

Dr. Flora Waples
Dr. Flora Waples
Co-Founder, RESTOR Medical Spa

Things would be a complete mess right now if it wasn’t for Trainual and our new on-boarding process. Our agents pretty much train themselves now.

Donovan Reese
Donovan Reese
President, Renters Warehouse

We use it to bring on new team members and build their foundation of knowledge. Trainual ensures everybody is getting the same information all the time.

Tonya Kinney
Tonya Kinney
Customer Experience & Operations, Dorm Room Movers

Being able to design and deliver manuals knowing what your customer base and/or workforce struggles with is invaluable!

Connor Rickett
Connor Rickett
Cities of the Mind

Still A Paper Kind Of Person?

That’s okay if you’re not ready to try Trainual today. We promise it will make running your business easier, and to demonstrate that, we made these free and simple Trainual checklists. Download, print, and get started on our most basic plan 😉


Still A Paper Kind Of Person?

Try Trainual 100% Risk-Free

Join hundreds of systems-focused, growth oriented businesses and get your business out of your brain today.

Start Your 14-Day Free Trial