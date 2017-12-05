Easily Build The How-To Guide For Your Business
Set Up Your Team In Minutes
On-board all of your users and make Trainual your own in less than 15 minutes.
At first login, you can add your logo and select custom colors for your Trainual account to get everything in line with your brand. Then, add users, assign roles, and start creating topics and subjects for company content in no time.
Edit & Update Company Content
With Trainual, it’s easier than ever to keep your processes up-to-date. Create subjects and knowledge flows, auto assign content to new employees in specific roles, and use photos, videos, or upload existing docs to make training easier than ever. Never have an out of date or inconsistent training manual again.
Every Process For Every Role, Simplified
Stop sifting through the chaos of Dropbox, Google Docs, or your email to find your scattered company content when you need to train someone fast. Write the owner’s manual for your business and keep everything organized in one place.
Visibility & Accountability
Track logins, see test scores, and monitor user progress. Screen your new hires or prospect employees for comprehension and their commitment to getting up to speed.
Take Back Your Time & Boost The Bottom Line
Reduce onboarding time
Reduce onboarding time by up to 75%. By digitally documenting your processes and systems you’ll be paying your employees to do their jobs… instead of spending weeks getting them “up and running.
Automate Accountability
Throw away your paper manuals and abandon confusing Google Docs. Trainual’s all-in-one system allows you to create simple, logical and step-by-step systems that anyone in your business can follow with ease.
Increase Productivity
Streamlined systems, processes and onboarding eliminates costly mistakes and wasted time in your business. Trainual empowers your team to work efficiently and effectively without needing your input.
“Bad training nearly sunk my first business.”
We tried printed materials, Google Docs, online quizzes and forms, but nothing seemed to keep our team on the same page as we grew. Our processes were evolving too fast and we were all so busy! But after working with hundreds of businesses having the same problems, I decided to build Trainual. – Chris Ronzio, Founder
Easy to Access
Onboard your team in minutes
Easy to Update
A system that’s simple to keep fresh
Easy to Track
Hold your team accountable
Business Owners Are Raving About Trainual
